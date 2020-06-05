Fargo North-South Girls Hockey Coach Steps Down

Chad Christiansen resigns as head coach of the Bruins Girls Hockey team

FARGO, ND – The Fargo North-South girls Hockey program is announcing the resignation of head coach Chad Christensen. He held the position for the past two seasons after previously being an assistant with the program for five seasons. This past year, the Spartans finished fifth at the state tournament with an overall record of (19-5-2). Christensen had even more success in the 2018-19 season when the team complied a 22-1-1- record finishing as the state runner-ups. Reaching out to Christensen, he told KVRR sports he did not feel like continuing in the role, however, will continue to coach girls golf and teach science. The school is looking to fill the role immediately.