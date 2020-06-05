Play of the Year Nominees: June 5

GF Red River, Shanley Battle for Advancement in Play of the Year Bracket

FARGO, N.D. — The final showdown in the Football quadrant of the 2020 D.J. Colter High School Play of the Year Bracket is a battle between two EDC opponents: Shanley’s Jackson Leier and Grand Forks Red River’s Brady Dvorak.

In the Deacons game against Jamestown, Leier picked off the Bluejays quarterback returning it for a touchdown.But does it top what we witnessed from the RoughRiders’s Brady Dvorak against West Fargo. It was then that Dvorak took the kick return to the house for 90 plus yards.

Which one is better, that is for you to decide. Go on to our website or on to our twitter page, @KVRRSports, to vote and as always we will announce who advances on to the Final Four of the bracket on Monday night’s newscast.