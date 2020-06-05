Social Distancing: Donkey Quixote

A Donkey Makes A Great Birthday Present

I might just reserve the Friday social distancing segment for cute animal videos. In that spirit, here you go.

My friend Jess, who owns the Hawkes Homestead Animal Rescue outside New Rockford, celebrated her birthday Thursday.

Her present? A miniature Donkey. Named Quixote. Get it?

They call him Otie for short.

Here’s Otie meeting all sorts of critters he’s probably never seen, Kevin the pig, cats.

Him and a llama were both very confused by each other.

He’s going to help guard the animals at the rescue from predators, helping the cute feathered and furry friend keep their social distance from potential threats.

Animals! They’re cute. Send me your animal pics. I need them for emotional nourishment.

