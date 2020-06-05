Two UND Volleyball Players No Longer On Team

GRAND FORKS, ND – Brynn Nieukirk of Washington, Illinois and Shanley Alumna Julia Vetter are no longer on the North Dakota Volleyball team after the school found what head coach Jeremiah Tiffin is calling “a racially insensitive video.”

Fighting Hawks football player Jaxson Turner tweeted earlier this week he was extremely disappointed in UND Sports using a promotional picture of Nieukirk since he says she was using racial slurs in the video.

UND Head Volleyball Coach Jeremiah Tiffin:

“In the winter of 2020, a racially insensitive video emerged featuring two UND volleyball student-athletes. When I became aware of the situation, UND athletics investigated and addressed the student behavior. After much thought and consideration, it has been mutually agreed upon by me and the two student-athletes that they will not return to the UND volleyball program. Today’s decision considers recent events and sincere conversations I have had with these students and we feel that this is the best solution for all involved. I remain committed to further educating our student-athletes on diversity and inclusion and doing better on behalf of our institution.”

UND Director of Athletics Bill Chaves:

“I support the decision that was made today with UND volleyball. I have listened and will continue to listen to our student-athletes, faculty, staff and community as a whole and I am dedicated to working together to foster a safe, welcoming space for everyone. We value a diverse and inclusive environment and will strive to continually improve in this area through persistent work on the culture of our department.”