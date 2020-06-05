President Trump discusses unemployment report

WASHINGTON, DC — President Trump holds a news conference at the White House.

He tweeted it will be regarding the May unemployment report though reporters could ask about other topics.

Trump is taking a victory lap after the government reported surprising job gains for last month.

In an appearance in the Rose Garden, the president seized on the data to predict that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic disruption was in the rear-view mirror.

The unemployment rate dropped to a better-than-expected 13.3%, but that is still on par with what the nation witnessed during the Great Depression.

Trump says the jobs numbers show that “what we’ve been doing is right.”

Trump pitched himself as key to what he claimed would be a “rocket ship” economic rebound, and offered that as an argument for his reelection.