Minnesota Sports Can Begin Return

The state enters its next phase of reopening which include the permission of certain sports and activities

FARGO, ND – As Minnesota head into its next phase of reopening, some of what’s going to be allowed to return limited are certain summer sports and practices.

Individual sports and ones with minimal contact such as Tennis and Golf can be played but it’s not the same for team oriented ones with contact involved and athletes consistently coming within six feet of one another, Basketball and Football are a few examples of those. What these athletes can do is practice if health and safety guidelines are met but such practices are encouraged to be outdoors and the state discourages parents and caregivers from staying but if they do, they’ll have to practice social distancing. The state also recommends these programs be made of up of the same staff, volunteers, and participants in an attempt to limit contact from outside a group.