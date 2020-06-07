Potential for severe weather in the Red River Valley

FARGO, ND – All of eastern North Dakota as well as portions of northwest Minnesota are under a Tornado Watch until 10pm. Explosive growth of storms is expected between 6pm and 8pm this evening. You can find a video breakdown of the storms in the Weather Section of KVRR.com

Please stay aware of weather conditions through the evening.

Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec will have updates through the afternoon as well as tonight on KVRR Local News at 9:00 p.m.