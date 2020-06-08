Grand Forks Red River’s Dvorak Secures Final Four Spot in Play of the Year Bracket

Dvorak's kick return touchdown advances in KVRR Sports Play of the Year

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the final nominees for advancement in the Play of the Academic Year Final Four bracket.

The last to move comes from Grand Forks Red River Football and Brady Dvorak. Dvorak’s kick return touchdown against West Fargo won with 63 percent of the vote.

Congrats to Dvorak and the RoughRiders for moving on.