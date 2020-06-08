Reports: Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook Plans to Hold Out

Team's leading rusher coming up on second contract

EAGAN, Minn. — According to reports, Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook no longer will participate in any team-related activities until and unless what he calls a “reasonable” deal.

“He’s out,” said a source to ESPN. “Without a reasonable extension, he will not be showing up for camp or beyond.”

Both sides haven’t spoken since last week and no further decisions are on the table.

