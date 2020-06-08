West Fargo Police respond to social media video of officers detaining a man for being “uncooperative”

The incident took place after the man brought his son inside Menards, which is against store policy during the pandemic

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A local man is calling the West Fargo Police department into question after sharing a video that shows three officers detaining him in front of his son.

Kristoffer Carter shared a video taken by his son to Facebook after the incident. In the video, he can be heard asking the officers why he is being handcuffed and tells them he has a weapon and a permit to carry one.

Police say Carter was asked to leave Menards after bringing his child inside with him against store policy during the pandemic. Store employees told police Carter was agitated, uncooperative and rude and they called to have him removed.

Police say it was not a concealed carry issue, but rather a response to a complaint by Menards. Carter was not arrested or charged with a crime, but he was criminally trespassed from the store.

There hasn’t been a complaint filed against any of the officers. West Fargo Police is asking for personal information about officers be removed from social media and other media sites.

They claim some of the information regarding this case is irresponsible and inaccurate.

