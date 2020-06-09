Fargo City Commissioner John Strand hopes to see more diversity in city leadership

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo City Commissioner John Strand was leading in the Fargo City Commission race as of 9:45 Tuesday night.

He says he would like to see more diversity in leadership roles throughout the city’s community. Stand says he would like to see more people of color and indigenous people on boards and commissions in Fargo and the creation of subcommittees that would address topics that impact those groups.

Fargo Police will be looking for a new police chief this summer, as Chief David Todd is set to retire, and Strand says he expects to see a national search and that he would love for the new chief to be a black woman.

“We got to open our minds up and be available to what it takes to show everybody that we mean business and we are investing in these values that reflect people’s desire for a diverse community with all voices being at the table,” said Strand.

Strand said he hopes to continue engaging in discussions with Black Lives Matter and law enforcement to try to move Fargo forward.