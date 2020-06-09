LIVE: Great Plains Food Bank Partnering With USDA To Bring 1 Million Lbs. Of Food To People In Need

Farmers To Families Food Box Program Helps Farmers Hit By COVID-19 Find Use For Crops They Can't Sell

The Great Plains Food Bank could be coming to a town near you with a truck full of food that helps people in need and farmers around the country during COVID-19.

The food bank is partnering with the USDA for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Farmers who saw their sales drop during the pandemic are supplying Great Plains with about a million pounds of food throughout June to give out in cities all around North Dakota.

Great Plains says the program is a big boost for them as they see higher demand, and it helps farmers as well.

Jared Slinde with Great Plains says, “We all saw the images of milk and crops dumped in fields because farmers didn’t have any outlets for it so it helps out farmers on that end of it. At the same time it’s helped to feed a number of people at a difficult time.”

There are no restrictions on who can collect food boxes. You can find a link to when and where they will distribute boxes by clicking here.