Fargo Police respond to suicidal individual with gun

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department responded to a mental health call at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The caller reported an individual with a gun was suicidal in the 500 block of 23 Avenue S.

When officers arrived they set up a perimeter. The individual in question came out unarmed and followed the officers’ orders.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.