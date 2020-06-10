Grand Forks Fire Department Gives Advice On Safe Battery Storage

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Fire Department is reminding people about how to safely store batteries and chargers.

They say it’s important to keep your charging station in one location in your garage or shed and away from combustibles.

Read the safety labels on the products you buy.

Not properly charging or damaged batteries can overheat and cause problems.

They say a good thing to shop for is products carring a UL sticker for Underwriter Laboratories, it verifies the product is safe for use and storage.

