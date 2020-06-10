Police investigate robbery at West Fargo Jimmy John’s

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Jimmy John’s on the 700 block of 23rd Avenue East near Costco Tuesday night.

Authorities say a man entered the store and pointed a handgun at one of the employees and demanded money. The employee complied with the demands.

The man is described as a light skinned African-American man. He was 5’6″ and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black cloth face mask.

Upon leaving the store, the man got into a white vehicle and drove westbound into the River’s Bend where police found the vehicle abandonded.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Fargo Police Department at 701-433-5500.