Walz calls special session that begins Friday

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calls a special session beginning Friday with priorities to pass police reform following George Floyd’s death.

He also wants to build a stronger economy while fighting Covid-19.

Walz has extended the coronavirus peacetime emergency by 30 days. He says it will ensure the state can continue to effectively respond to the pandemic.

Walz says he supports use of force reform, funding for alternatives for policing and greater police oversight and hopes the legislature addresses them in the special session.

“This can impact positively every corner of our state. This is not a metro issue alone. Police-involved killings have a higher percentage outside the metro area than inside the metro area,” Walz said.

Walz wants a bonding bill passed for infrastructure projects.

He also wants the legislature to take action because we’re in the middle of a health emergency. He says it’s important get money for testing and to help struggling small businesses.