Minnesota Twins Draft North Carolina’s Sabato With 27th Pick

Hit 18 home runs, 63 RBI's with Tar Heels in 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — With their first round pick, 27th overall, in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins selected North Carolina First Baseman Aaron Sabato.

Sabato was ranked the no. 41 prospect in this year’s draft class by MLB Pipeline.

In 2019, Sabato hit 18 home runs and 63 RBI’s with the Tar Heels.

The MLB Draft was shortened to five rounds this year due to the shortened college baseball season due to COVID-19.

Rounds 2-5 continue on Thursday at 4 P.M.