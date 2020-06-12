Local Sports Cards And Memorabilia Store To Have New Look

Big Nicks, in the West Acres Mall, will undergo a major change for the first time in nearly three decades

FARGO, ND – It’s been a staple in the west acres mall for nearly three decades. Big Nicks, a sports and gaming store chock full of memorabilia, paraphernalia, and course, cards.

“Well I think it’s more fun watching the people, interacting and talking with people,” store owner Galen Heinle said. “I am very fortunate. I just enjoy people and it must be mutual a majority of the time.”

Founded 29 years ago by Galen Heinle, the man who goes as nick himself, it was a way to satisfy fans and gamers’ apatites.

“When you work with the public, you have to enjoy because they make your day,” Heinle said. “It’s about them coming in.”

It all started when Heinle started collecting as a hobby. Not long after, it developed into a business that he named after his then two year old son, Nick. The store opened its doors on August 1st 1991, the same year the Twins last won it all, giving it a little boost off the ground. It’s been in the same spot, run by the same man up to this day. But come next week, he’ll be passing the baton.

“I’m at the magical age of 65 so I can get all those social programs,” Heinle said. “It’s been a lot of fun but I have a new grandson. I’m ready to retire.”

A sign of changing times, deciding to leave it in the hands of a sidekick he’s known for quite some time.

“I’ve been a customer since I was nine years old at big nicks,” soon-to-be-owner Josh Wolters said. “So 25 years ago. I’ve been coming here ever since. Worked for him when I was in college and then came back four years ago and we’ve been working away…I’ve always been in contact with nick about selling the store and I just asked him one day if he was looking at selling and he was so I moved back with the plans of taking over a few years ago and that’s what started it.”

“Josh is the 21st century guy; I’m the 20th,” Heinle said. “You want to go with the 21st cause he’s a gamer and a sports guy. And it’s changing so much.”

Store-goers can expect a similar look but under a new identity.

“I’m not going to do much of the knick-knacks and randoms,” Wolters said. “Just more focused on the sports cards, on the gaming supplies. You know, pop figures are very popular right now. Stuff like that. Collectables but not so much the vintage type collectables and knick knacks that he does.”

Before the transfer becomes official, all those items that have been a part of the store for so long long will be on display one last time. Looking to clean house, Big Nicks is offering major discounts on top-shelf items.

“This Saturday, from 10-6, 10-7, nick is trying to get rid of the stuff I’m not going to keep, he’s going to take home with him,” Wolters said.

“I’ve always tried to promote fun,” Heinle said. “We’re here to have fun. Life is short…It’s just watching the kids and the adults open cards.”

The clearance can be seen as a celebration of almost three decades of joy Heinle has brought to the community one conversation and sale at a time.