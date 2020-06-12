Man arrested after stabbing incident in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man was arrested Friday morning after police responded to a stabbing incident.

Fargo Police arrived to the 700 block of 23rd Street South at approximately 12:10 a.m. and found a group of people in an apartment parking lot.

Police spoke with the stabbing victim and several witnesses before arresting 46-year-old Kelvin James Antoine for aggravated assault.

The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.