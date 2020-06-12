NDDoH reminds parents to stay up to date on immunizations despite COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is reminding parents to keep their children up to date on immunizations before the next school year.

North Dakota state law requires students in kindergarten through 12th grade to meet a minimum number of required immunizations before they can attend school.

The number of immunizations decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic as parents were keeping children home and healthcare providers were responding to the virus.

Jenny Galbraith, an epidemiologist with the NDDoH, said, “It will likely be months before a COVID-19 vaccine is available. In the meantime, we have safe and effective vaccines available for many preventable diseases, but they will only work if we use them.”

The NDDoH says parents should think of vaccinating their children now instead of waiting until right before school starts. Any children who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover vaccines can receive vaccines through the Vaccines for Children program.

Once children receive their vaccines, an immunization record must be submitted to their school. Any child who does not have up to date records will be excluded from school.

For immunization requirements, visit health.nd.gov/immunize.