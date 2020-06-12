Play of the Year Final Four Nominees: June 12

Sheyenne, South-Shanley Battle for Winter Sports Season Title

FARGO, N.D. — The Final Four is here for the 2020 Chris Heise High School Play of the Year Academic Bracket. The first match-up to determine the champion of the winter sports season is between Sheyenne’s Tyler Terhark and Fargo South-Shanley’s Alex Senf.

First play comes from the Bruins and Senf, Senf recorded a hat trick in the first eight minutes of a game against Sheyenne. The other play comes from Sheyenne and Tyler Terhark. Mustangs taking on Grand Forks Central. Terhark sky’s high for the slam off the steal and alley-oop.

Which one is better, that is for you to decide. Go on to our website or on to our twitter page, @KVRRSports, to vote and as always we will announce who becomes the first play of the bracket to make it to the Championship on Monday night’s newscast.