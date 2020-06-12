Red River Valley Speedway gets 50th season underway with fans

The season will be extended by three weeks to make up for part of the late start

WEST FARGO, N.D. — While many sports seasons are still awaiting the clear to comeback, things are officially back on the track at the Red River Valley Speedway.

The raceway hosted its 50th season opener on June 5th. The season typically starts on May 1st, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People can still expect the same kind of action as before, they will just be asked to do so while taking measures to allow for social distancing. The Speedway says it was eager to get back to racing, but they weren’t about to do it without their fans.

“We did a lot of tests up to that moment, so the racers were chomping at the bit to get going,” said Red River Valley Speedway competition director, Nick Skalicky. “We were pretty adamant we were not going to do this without the fans. It cost us five weeks that we’ve missed, but we have actually picked up three so we are doing okay as long as mother nature cooperates.”