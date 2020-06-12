RVs And Camper Spike In Rentals Around F-M Area As Covid-19 Restrictions Loosen

It was only a couple months ago when GoGo Rentals in West Fargo had serious concerns for the summer.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The success of the RV industry is going nationwide as Fox Business says sales have jumped nearly 200% in the month of May compared to the same time last year.

“We were pretty booked through, we had people calling in January, February getting the reservations, then corona hit in March and then everyone called and canceled,” GoGo Rental’s Tyler Fix said.

Fix says Covid-19 had nearly wiped out half of their existing reservations.

Once restrictions began lifting, the phones were off the hook with people rebooking.

People want to get out of their house, they want to travel, they are sick of staying inside, they don’t want to stay in hotels, they don’t want to fly so taking an RV or a camper is their best bet,” Fix said.

The rental has been calling in multiple new units to help keep up with the demand as multiple weeks in the summer are being completely booked out.

Fix says he expects this summer to be a great year for sales.

“I would tell them to come on in we will get them hooked up with anything they want from a small travel trailer, to a class a motorhome we will find the right fit for the customer and their family,” Fix said.