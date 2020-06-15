Bennett Out, Coste In as RedHawks Manager

Bennett was manager for one season

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will have a new manager for the 2020 season.

Jim Bennett is not coming back after one year with the organization after both sides could not reach an agreement on his role for the upcoming season. Chris Coste will be the interim manager.

Bennett was named the 2019 American Association manager of the year, leading the RedHawks to their first postseason appearance since 2013.

Fargo-Moorhead finished 63-37 in the regular season and lost to St. Paul in the North Division Championship Series in the playoffs.

Coste is currently the head baseball coach for the Concordia Cobbers, he was part of the inaugural RedHawks team in 1996 and bench coach for Fargo-Moorhead last season.

On Friday, the American Association announced the 2020 season will be a modified 60-game schedule. The RedHawks have their season-opener on July 3 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Coste will be introduced in a press conference on Thursday.