Code Ninjas launches contest to support families impacted by COVID-19

The winners will be notified the week of July 10.

FARGO, N.D.–Code Ninjas Fargo is launching a contest to give back to the Fargo-Moorhead community.

The contest is part of a Code Ninjas’ national campaign to give 100 free camps to deserving families impacted by COVID-19.

The contest begins June 15 and runs through June 28.

Owner of Code Ninjas Fargo, John Rader, said, “At Code Ninjas Fargo, we’re proud to provide fun and enriching experiences to kids in our community. We’ve seen how coding changes lives, and with our lives forever changed in the wake of recent events, we wanted to do our part in giving back. We hope these free camps will not only show our appreciation, but offer families and their kids the skills they’ll be able to utilize for the rest of their lives.”

Families interested in entering the contest can visit codeninjas.com/100FreeCamps, select Code Ninjas Fargo as their location, submit their contact information and explain why their family should win a free week of camp.

