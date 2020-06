Grand Forks Police warn of Altru Health Systems phone scam

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is warning residents about a scam related to Altru Health Systems.

Police say scammers are spoofing non-working Altru phone numbers to call and request payment from patients.

Anyone who receives a similar phone call is asked to call Altru’s Patient Account Representative at 701-780-4050 to verify your account status.