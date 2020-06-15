LIVE: Foster Care Certification Moving Online
Nexus-PATH Making It Easier To Help Kids In Need During COVID-19.
The need for foster parents is growing during COVID-19. But now, you can complete almost the entire process remotely with Nexus-PATH Family Planning.The group says nearly 90 kids are waiting for foster homes across the state.
With COVID-19, Nexus-PATH has moved most of the foster parent certification process online.
Zoom meetings are replacing in-person visits.
In some ways, it’s making it more convenient to get families signed up for foster care.
Carissa Cox with Nexus-PATH says, “We’re seeing some shifts with training becoming a little bit geared towards online, which can also be very helpful thing for families who maybe don’t have time or availability to do in person classes.”
Nexus-PATH is hosting another Zoom foster care inquiry meeting this Wednesday. Here are the details on how to sign up.
Meeting ID: 977 1192 8288
Dial in option 1-346-248-7799