LIVE: Foster Care Certification Moving Online

Nexus-PATH Making It Easier To Help Kids In Need During COVID-19.

The need for foster parents is growing during COVID-19. But now, you can complete almost the entire process remotely with Nexus-PATH Family Planning.The group says nearly 90 kids are waiting for foster homes across the state.

With COVID-19, Nexus-PATH has moved most of the foster parent certification process online.

Zoom meetings are replacing in-person visits.

In some ways, it’s making it more convenient to get families signed up for foster care.

Carissa Cox with Nexus-PATH says, “We’re seeing some shifts with training becoming a little bit geared towards online, which can also be very helpful thing for families who maybe don’t have time or availability to do in person classes.”

Nexus-PATH is hosting another Zoom foster care inquiry meeting this Wednesday. Here are the details on how to sign up.

Meeting ID: 977 1192 8288

Dial in option 1-346-248-7799

Click here for more information on Nexus-PATH.