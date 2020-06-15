The Market at West Acres to return June 23

FARGO, N.D.–The Market at West Acres is returning every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday beginning June 23.

The Market is a partnership between The Northern Plains Botanic Garden Society and West Acres. It features a variety of produce and products from regional vendors.

Guidelines will be in place to ensure the health and safety of both vendors and visitors.

Vendors will be required to wear masks and visitors are encouraged to do the same. The booths will be spread out to accommodate social distancing.

A sanitizing station will be available, but guests and vendors are encouraged to remain home if they are feeling unwell.

The Market will be held in the west parking lot at West Acres. Vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.