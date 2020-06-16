Boschee hopeful LGBTQ ruling will help end discrimination fears in ND

WASHINGTON – In a 6-3 vote the Supreme Court ruled an employer can not fire an employee for being gay or transgender.

Democratic-NPL State Representative Josh Boschee of Fargo says this is a big win for North Dakota which did not have the same protections for LGBT people as surrounding states before the ruling.

Boschee also hopes the ruling will help keep people from moving out of state in fear of discrimination.

“A lot of LGBT young people that I worked with at colleges and universities leave the state because they can go to states like Minnesota or Montana that have these protections. Now that North Dakota you’re protected here just the same way you are in any other state. I’m hopeful that we get to recruit and retain North Dakotans,” says Boschee.

The Legislature voted down a bill banning discrimination in 2019, the fifth time in the past 10 years it did so.

The Department of Labor and Human Rights is working on how the new measures will be implemented.