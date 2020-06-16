Man arrested in ongoing Walsh County theft investigations

Authorities say they recovered property stolen from multiple counties.

WALSH COUNTY, N.D.–A Lankin man was arrested in connection with several ongoing theft investigations on June 12.

The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants before taking 21-year-old Broden Swartz into custody.

Swartz was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property. Authorities say they recovered property stolen from multiple counties.

The U.S. Border Patrol, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Game and Fish Warden assisted with the investigations which are still ongoing.