RedHawks Introduce Coste; Add 8 New Players Through Dispersal Draft

Coste named Interim after team parted ways with former manager Jim Bennett

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks officially introduced Chris Coste interim manager earlier today after parting ways with former manager Jim Bennett.

Coste is a familiar face to the RedHawks organization. His number is retired as a member of the franchise’s first Northern League title in 1998 and has served as the bench coach the last two seasons.

As a former RedHawks player, minor leaguer and world series champion with the Philadelphia Phillies, he knows exactly what players in the clubhouse are going through.

Having already established relationships with returning players from previous seasons, Coste knows what to expect going into his new role.

“When I walk into a independent league clubhouse, I can look around and kind of see myself in every single guy rather their a rookie from Ohio just looking to make it or a veteran who just came out of Triple A,” Coste said. “I’ve kind of been in all their shoes along the course of my career so in that regard, that does help me a lot but every year is so unique. We have some really good returning players which provides amazing leadership.”

The RedHawks also sured up their roster today with the American Association Dispersal Draft. The six teams playing this season had the ability to pick up players from other franchises who are not. F-M picked up eight new roster acquisitions including Jake Cosart, Mitchell Oshowitz and Cito Culver from Kansas City, Dario Pizzano and Dylan Kelly from Sioux City, Ryan Thurston from Gary Southshore and Forestt Allday from Lincoln.

All these selections were made in anticipation for the league season, which gets underway on July 3rd when the RedHawks open against Winnipeg at home.