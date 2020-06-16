Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Will Be Held But With Modifications

The rally is now in its 80th year

STURGIS, S.D. — The roar of motorcycles will return to the Black Hills this summer.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be held, but with some major modifications.

The city council voted Monday night to proceed with preparations for the August 7-16 rally that’s now in its 80th year.

They voted 8-1 to allow the rally to take place, but without the usual parade, opening ceremony and B-1 bomber flyover.

The decision comes after weeks of public comment and debate on whether to hold the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sturgis draws hundreds of thousands of motorcycle fans each year.