WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to discuss Local Jobs and Projects Plan at 2 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the Local Jobs and Projects Plan.

The plan consists of four packages aimed at creating affordable housing options for Minnesotans.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan who said, “Every Minnesotan deserves a place to call home. That’s why our Local Jobs and Projects Plan is focused on creating safe and affordable housing options in communities across the state. This proposal represents a historic investment in safe and affordable housing across the state.”

KVRR will stream the conference live on KVRR.com.