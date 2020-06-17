Fire at Ponemah POW WOW Grounds Investigated as Arson

Firefighters responded to the fire around 9 a.m. Tuesday

PONEMAH, Minn. — A fire at the Ponemah POW WOW grounds in Ponemah, Minnesota is being investigated as arson.

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning when one was of the structures was on fire.

A firefighter with the Ponemah Fire Department says the building was used by elderly and those disabled to access the pow wows.

Ponemah Fire was the only unit fighting the fire.

The state fire marshal is investigating.