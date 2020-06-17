NCAA Division One Council Approves College Football Six-Week Restart Plan

Originally planned by Football Oversight Committee

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — The NCAA Division One Council approved of the 6-week phasing process created by the football oversight committee to start on time. In the plan, coaches would be allowed to start interacting with their players on July 13th when full team workouts can begin.

Right now, players are back on campus on a voluntary basis for workouts. 20 hours per week of walk through and team meetings can start on July 23rd with training camp to follow as early as august 7th.

NDSU’s opener with Oregon and UND’s opener with Valparaiso are still scheduled.