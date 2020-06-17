Team Chip to present 9th Annual Bowlin’ for the Colon check to Lend A Hand Up Wednesday

The event on Wednesday will be held at Drekker Brewhalla.

FARGO, N.D.–Team Chip will be presenting their 9th Annual Bowlin’ for the Colon check to Lend A Hand Up at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Team Chip started the Bowlin’ for the Colon fundraiser after Lend A Hand Up helped them raise money for their friend Maynard “Chip” Johnson in 2011.

Every year since the fundraiser, Team Chip has given back to Lend A Hand Up and raised more than $419,000 with help from the Dakota Medical Foundation’s matching funds.

Community members are invited to attend the event. Anyone who cannot make it can watch the event on Facebook Live.

Last year’s funds exceeded $90,000.