Fargo man injured in head-on crash in Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D.–A Fargo man was injured after colliding with another vehicle in Mapleton on Wednesday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Dane Kastrinos of Fargo was traveling southbound on Cass County Road 11 at approximately 5 p.m. At the same time, 21-year-old Emily Peterson and 52-year-old Adam Peterson turned northbound on the same road.

As Kastrinos approached Peterson, Kastrinos crossed into the northbound lane and struck Peterson head-on.

Kastrinos was transported to Sanford Health Hospital in Fargo for his injuries. The NDHP charged Kastrinos with distracted driving and reckless driving.

Emily Peterson and Adam Peterson did not sustain any injuries.