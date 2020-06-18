House considering DFL police bills, GOP: “we passed five”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – As Gov. Tim Walz pushes for police reforms, Minnesota’s House is considering DFL-backed criminal justice and police accountability bills.

They include things Senate Republicans oppose like giving the Attorney General control over police killing investigations and overhauling the police arbitration process.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka plans the Legislature to adjourn the special session on Friday. Walz says that would be a complete failure.

“The image of us and the Senate walking away from systemic change on Juneteenth adds to the legacy of what the rest of the world is looking at here,” Walz said.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says the governor’s press conference implied a lack of effort from Republicans.

“It shocked me that the House hasn’t even passed criminal justice reform and we passed five police accountability bills earlier this week,” Gazelka explained.

They include enhanced training for officers in crisis intervention, cultural diversity and mental illness.