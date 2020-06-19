Alzheimer’s Association Celebrates The Longest Day Awareness Day

Each year, the Association sheds a light on Alzheimer's and dementia on the Summer Solstice.

FARGO, N.D. — Saturday night cities across Minnesota and North Dakota will be lighting up with purple lights as the Alzheimer’s Association celebrates The Longest Day.

Each year, the Association sheds a light on Alzheimer’s and dementia on the Summer Solstice.

The Longest Day is the day with the most light so as the Association says, “It’s the day we fight back against Alzheimer’s.”

Landmarks, bridges and towers throughout Minnesota and North Dakota will be lit purple in honor of the 5.8 million people impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S.

Organizers say because of COVID-19 they working to help assist both patients and caretakers