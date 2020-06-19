Coach of the Week: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Interim Manager Chris Coste

Coste was introduced as interim manager earlier this week

FARGO, N.D. — On Tuesday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks named Chris Coste interim manager after releasing the contract of Jim Bennett.

Coste is a former RedHawks player, a World Series Champion with the Philadelphia Phillies and was the Bench Coach the last two seasons.

Heading into the 2020 season opener on July 3rd, KVRR’s Nick Couzin caught up with Coste to preview what’s to come.