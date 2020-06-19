Foster parents charged with murder in death of young girl

The Longies were originally charged with assault.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Federal prosecutors have filed new charges against the foster parents of a 5-year-old girl who died on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Forty-four-year-old Erich Longie and 45-year-old Tammy Longie are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of Raven Thompson.

Court documents say first responders determined that “resuscitation was futile” when they arrived at the Longie residence on May 6. The girl suffered blunt force injuries to her head, neck, chest and abdomen.

