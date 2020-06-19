Mandy Holte and son thank community for continued support

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Mandy Holte and her son Gunnar are thanking Grand Forks and the surrounding communities for their continued support in the wake of Officer Cody Holte’s death.

Mandy Holte said that although their grief has not subsided, they are grateful for the individuals, businesses and organizations that have taken the time to send them cards, notes, meals, stories and contributed to fundraisers.

The #GrandForksStrong has been used to send support and honor Officer Holte, and Mandy said the hashtag has become “something tangible and meaningful to Gunnar and me.”

Mandy and Gunnar’s full statement is below:

It’s now been over three weeks since the tragic death of our beloved Cody, adoring husband and devoted daddy. Although our grief remains strong, Gunnar and I have been able to rejoice in the persistent, steadfast support from the community of Grand Forks and across the region.

It’s impossible to fully express our gratitude to the countless individuals, businesses, and organizations that took time to send cards and notes, share meals and stories or contribute to the myriad of fundraisers, campaigns, etc. Search #GrandForksStrong, which has evolved from a social media tag into something tangible and meaningful to Gunnar and me, and you’ll get an idea of the magnitude of supporters. The solidarity and camaraderie exhibited in honor of Cody’s legacy have been truly remarkable.

We can only hope all those involved feel any measure of our sincere and eternal gratitude through this all-encompassing THANK YOU. Take care and God bless.