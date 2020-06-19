Social Distancing: Quarantine Cat Videos

Plus, Birds Of A Feather Flock Together At An Animal Rescue

Thursday we ran a story on a quarantine cat film festival to help support independent theaters that had to close during COVID-19.

It’s an entire film stitched together with short cat videos, and it sounds like a comforting thing right about now. We implored you to send your quarantine cat videos in as well, and Tracy came through for us.

She says her cats are weirdos. But they’re also adorable as heck.

These are Hercules and Moostache, her kids named them, looking and acting like twins pawing at the water to get a drink from a sink.

It’s so cute! But what’s cuter than two orange tabbies playing around?

A photobomb by a third. Itsy joins in on the fun too.

Cats look like lovely social distance companions.

But if you prefer feathers over fur, we’ve got your back. It’s become kind of a Friday tradition to show some of the animal hijinks at my friend’s animal rescue outside New Rockford.

Last week we told you about two precious baby ducklings they brought in. This week, they’ve got a dozen more! They were found with their mother who had sadly died.

But the two slightly older duckies have taken the new flock under their tiny wings.

Each older duckling nestles up on either end of the fluff pile to give the little guys a sense of protection. Too. Cute.

Give us your cute animal pics! Please! It seems like when I beg you guys send more of the good stuff.

Hit me up on Facebook and Twitter.