Counter-Protester Peacefully Escorted Away During March At Cass County Courthouse

FARGO, N.D. — A counter protester was at the forefront of the crowd as the marchers stood at the courthouse.

A woman confronted the organizers about their march, shouting phrases like All Lives Matter toward the crowd.

Law enforcement was quick to react.

No one was injured and police assisted the woman away from the protest.

Organizers say they were proud of the crowd for practicing non-violence and taking the higher road.

“I don’t know if you know this but I speak with kids all the time, my messenger is very pure and very much the same. It says you gotta choose being better over being bitter at the end of the day,” Organizer Frederick Edwards said.