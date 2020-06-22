Moorhead’s All Star Bowl & Northsiders bar to close

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A 20-year old business will soon close it’s doors for the final time.

All Star Bowl and its bar Northsiders has begun the process of permanently closing. The owner hopes it’s notable features such as human foosball and various memorabilia can find new homes after the venue closes its doors

The owner says COVID-19 closing had little to do with it but the main reason being his age. He says that he met a lot of friends through this bar and hope they can remember the good times.

“Hopefully I’ll be- they’ll be my friends for the rest of my life you know. It’s uh, but they understand I’m getting old. It’s getting harder to fix the machines and stand up all night long and bartend,” Robert Swenson said.

All Star Bowl and the Northsider will have a farewell party Saturday starting at 6:00 PM.