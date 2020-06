Moorhead’s Zanotti Advances to Play of the Year Bracket Championship

Zanotti won by the slim margin of 12 votes to advance

FARGO, N.D. — The DJ Colter High School Play of the Year Championship is complete after Moorhead’s Maria Zanotti advances by voting.

Zanotti received over 280 votes to get the win by 12 votes over the competition.

Zanotti showed off her goal scoring skills in a game against Alexandria earlier in the fall season.

Congrats to Zanotti and the Spuds for moving on.