Reports: Players Union, MLB Agree to Play 60-Game Season starting July 24th; Report on July 1st

Health and Safety Guidelines Still Being Worked Out

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.– According to reports, the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to the outline set by commissioner Rob Manfred and the league for a 2020 season. The season will be played be in a span of 66 days and 60 games starting on July 24th. A second spring training will start on July 1st.

The two sides are still working towards health and safety protocols and there has yet to be an official announcement from the MLB.

Owners voted unanimously on Monday to move forward with a season. The league wraps up by the end of September with an expanded playoff of ten teams and a universal designated hitter.