West Acres Farmers Market opens up for the season

The Markets will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am- 5pm, and Saturday from 9am- 3pm.

FARGO, N.D. – The Market at West Acres is open again this season and operators hope COVID-19 doesn’t lower their chances to see many returning faces.

Only Bill Erbes Farm was at the market on Tuesday, but in the coming days many more vendors are looking to take up shop at West Acres.

The proceeds from The Market go to the vendors and contribute to the Northern Plains Botanical Garden, a free public educational resource to learn more about horticulture.

The Market caters in serving locally grown produce.

“We have other vendors that come in and there will be more and more as the season goes on, and as we do that we’ll make sure to let everybody know who’s there and what they’re selling. Covid has made some challenges with some of our vendors from out in Canada and things like that but we’re trying to get bigger and better every year,” Barbara Villella with the Northern Plains Botanical Garden Society said.

