Hundreds of Xcel Energy customers without power in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Almost 170 Xcel Energy customers were in the dark after a power in South Fargo line was knocked down due to a tree fire.

The Fargo Fire Department got a call around 5:00 Thursday night about a tree fire that had spread to a power line on 14th Street and 8th Avenue South.

Once firefighters were on the scene, a power line broke off.

Crews say the flames were put out by the rain and they remained on site until Xcel could repair the line.

No one was injured and no damage estimates have been made.