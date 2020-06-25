North Dakota Forest Service provides tips to stay safe while grilling

FARGO, N.D.–The North Dakota Forest Service is providing tips for safe grilling as the number of grill fires peak during the month of July.

The Forest Service says grilling can be a safety concern and a fire hazard so making sure grills are only used outdoors and kept clean after each use is important.

Both propane and charcoal grills should be placed away from houses, decks and garages, and children should remain at least three feet away from grills.

Approximately 19,7000 people are sent to the ER every year for grill related injuries. Of those, 9,500 are for thermal burns.

To prevent injuries, charcoal coals should be disposed of in a metal container. The Forest Service says coals disposed on the ground only need a small spark to cause a wildland fire. In addition, if using a propane grill and the flame goes out, the Forest Service recommends turning the grill and gas off, waiting at least five minutes and then re-lighting it.

For more fire safety tips and statistics, visit nfpa.org.